No one likes a thief.

But what if that thief was your own family member? Inheritance theft can take many forms and it’s important to educate yourself on how to protect your family from a problem that could cost them dearly.

Undocumented loans, denigration of fellow heirs and forging or destroying documents are just a few ways a family member might hijack your inheritance.

“Ninety percent of all contested probate cases are between a surviving spouse and the deceased spouse’s children," John K. Ross IV, an estate planning and elder law attorney based in Texas, said.

For blended families this issue is all too common.

John works with families on all the above issues weekly however the key to protecting yourself and your family is through a well-executed estate plan and an attorney who specializes in estate planning. In addition to that you must be careful in choosing who is in control of your assets.

For more detailed information on how to protect yourself from inheritance theft, how to protect your heirs, and tips on finding a good estate planning attorney

