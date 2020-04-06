TYLER, Texas — Astro, a black and white wire-haired terrier mix, was found abandoned under a house about three weeks ago. He's been living at the SPCA of East Texas until he can go to a new home.

Astro and six other puppies were a part of Thursday's Wags of Hope kickoff event, a new partnership between the Alzheimer's Alliance of Smith County and the SPCA.

"The puppies help," said Doris Smith, a Day Club participant. "They are full of voom and vigor."

