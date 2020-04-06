TYLER, Texas — An uncontrollable outburst or failure to remember familiar names or faces can cause those living with dementia to needlessly withdraw from public life.

Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County Executive Director Stephanie Taylor has seen how those affected by the disease can become isolated.

“We had a gentleman who came to the Alzheimer’s Alliance that had quit going to church,” she said. “He quit going to church because he couldn’t remember the names of the people in his Sunday school class."

