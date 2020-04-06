LONGVIEW, Texas — Are you wondering about how the incoming stimulus check with impact your Medicaid eligibility?

Attorney John Ross discusses in this short video below.

Questions answered in this video include:

Will stimulus checks affect Medicaid?

Will stimulus checks be considered an asset?

Will stimulus checks push you over your income limit?

Is the stimulus check treated as income?

Should you spend your stimulus check?

Is there anything you shouldn't spend your stimulus check on?

Can you put your stimulus check into an ABLE account?

