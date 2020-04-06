LONGVIEW, Texas — Are you wondering about how the incoming stimulus check with impact your Medicaid eligibility?
Attorney John Ross discusses in this short video below.
Questions answered in this video include:
- Will stimulus checks affect Medicaid?
- Will stimulus checks be considered an asset?
- Will stimulus checks push you over your income limit?
- Is the stimulus check treated as income?
- Should you spend your stimulus check?
- Is there anything you shouldn't spend your stimulus check on?
- Can you put your stimulus check into an ABLE account?
