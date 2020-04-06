LONGVIEW, Texas — Are you wondering about how the incoming stimulus check with impact your Medicaid eligibility? 

Attorney John Ross discusses in this short video below.

Questions answered in this video include:

  • Will stimulus checks affect Medicaid?
  • Will stimulus checks be considered an asset?
  • Will stimulus checks push you over your income limit?
  • Is the stimulus check treated as income?
  • Should you spend your stimulus check?
  • Is there anything you shouldn't spend your stimulus check on?
  • Can you put your stimulus check into an ABLE account?

