Thousands of shoppers head to the stores for last-minute shopping before Christmas

“This year we see a lot more people out shopping with their families finding what they need in stores for Christmas."

TYLER, Texas — With only one day left until Christmas, many shoppers are still searching to find that perfect gift for a friend or loved one.

One of the places east Texans are shopping at is the Broadway Square Mall in Tyler. Director of Marketing for Broadway Square Mall, Candace Foster says the day before Christmas eve and the day of has been two of their busiest days of holiday shopping.

“People need the gifts now and fast and so they will need to come into the mall get what they need,” said Foster. “Our parking lots will be busy, the mall will be full, Santa Clause will be busy at center court and we’re really excited to welcome all our shoppers.”

Holiday retail sales are expected to rise 8.5 to 10.5 percent this year. Retail discounts and sales benefit from this by bringing in more profit and drawing more customers to support local businesses like Pearls and Paper Dolls Boutique.

“It’s been hectic but it’s been fun I love when it’s busy people are coming in and out, it’s just more fun,” said Brook Bolin, Store Manager for Paper Dolls and Pearls. “You get to know your customers more when you’re not a big franchise.”

After another year of battling life changes and challenges due to the pandemic. Many shoppers are out this year enjoying the experience of the holiday Christmas rush once again.

“It’s been a lot better than years in the past, it’s a good thing that people are able to go out and go shopping and mingle out in public is a good thing,” said Howard Heggins, Shopper.

The Broadway Square Mall along with many other stores will be closing early at 6 p.m. Business hours will resume Sunday, December 26th and Monday, December 27th.