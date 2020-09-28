x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tyler's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tyler, Texas | CBS19.tv

Shopping

Walmart announces 'Big Save' event in October corresponding with Amazon Prime Day

Walmart's "Big Save" event will happen the same week of Amazon's 2020 Prime Day.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Walmart has announced details about its "Big Save" event happening this October online. The news comes the same day that Amazon announced its 2020 Prime Day would be happening this fall. 

The "Big Save" event on Walmart.com will offer Black Friday-like savings on thousands of items starting on Sunday, October 11 at 7 p.m. ET through Thursday, October 15, according to a spokesperson on behalf of Walmart. 

Walmart says customers will be able to find low prices on top items from its Marketplace sellers in electronics, home, toys, beauty, fashion and more. 

Some of the deals will include:

Free two-day shipping will be available on orders over $35 for eligible items. Some items may be eligible for free NextDay delivery, and many items will also be available for in-store pickup.

On Monday (Sept. 28), Amazon announced that this year's Prime Day will run from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, after the COVID-19 pandemic forced it to postpone the sales event from July. 

RELATED: Amazon to kick off holiday shopping with October Prime Day

Both events will give customers an earlier start for this year's holiday shopping, which could help cut down on packed stores this November and December. 

RELATED: Walmart plans Black Friday deals throughout holiday season

RELATED: Walmart introduces Walmart+ to Northwest Arkansas

  