Walmart announces 'Big Save' event in October corresponding with Amazon Prime Day

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Walmart has announced details about its "Big Save" event happening this October online. The news comes the same day that Amazon announced its 2020 Prime Day would be happening this fall.
The "Big Save" event on Walmart.com will offer Black Friday-like savings on thousands of items starting on Sunday, October 11 at 7 p.m. ET through Thursday, October 15, according to a spokesperson on behalf of Walmart.
Walmart says customers will be able to find low prices on top items from its Marketplace sellers in electronics, home, toys, beauty, fashion and more.
Some of the deals will include:
- JVC 55" 4K HDR Roku Smart LED TV – $248 (was $399, $151 savings)
- Super Mario Party video game for Nintendo Switch – $39.99 (was $59.88, $19.89 savings)
- Roku Ultra LT Streaming Media Player – $69 (was $79, $10 savings)
- Pioneer Woman 6 Quart Instant Pot – $49 (was $99, $50 savings)
- Tzumi Ion Robotic Vacuum – $99 (was $179.88, $79.89 savings)
- Best Choice Products 250-Piece Kids STEM 3D Magnetic Building Blocks Play Set (Marketplace Item) - $64.99 (was $114.99, $50 savings)
- Hunter Women's Original Tall Rain Boots (Marketplace Item) – $59.99 (was $79.99, $20 savings)
- Scoop Women’s Printed Maxi Shirt Dress – $39.99 (was $59, $19.01 savings)
Free two-day shipping will be available on orders over $35 for eligible items. Some items may be eligible for free NextDay delivery, and many items will also be available for in-store pickup.
On Monday (Sept. 28), Amazon announced that this year's Prime Day will run from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, after the COVID-19 pandemic forced it to postpone the sales event from July.
Both events will give customers an earlier start for this year's holiday shopping, which could help cut down on packed stores this November and December.