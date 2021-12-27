It turns out a lot of big stores are tracking returns, and if you return one too many item, you could get banned.

HOUSTON — Alright the gifts are all unwrapped and the Christmas coma is starting to wear off, so it's time for the next holiday tradition – returning unwanted presents.

But you could find yourself out of luck.

So why are some stores banning customers from returning gifts?

What is The Retail Equation?

The companies use a service called The Retail Equation. It's like a credit bureau for returns. So when you hand over your license at the return desk, your name gets entered into a national database.

Retail Equation says it doesn't share customer profiles with other stores, so too many returns at Best Buy should not get you banned at Sephora, but it won't say how many returns triggers a red flag.

And it's not just brick and mortar stores. Amazon has been known to crack down on customers who it thinks returns too much.

All this is probably the best argument yet for why regifting should be socially acceptable.