Smith County Sheriff’s Office Investigating a Missing Person

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — On December 15, 2021 the Smith County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a missing person from Hope Haven near Lindale. It was reported that Leila Outlaw-Williams walked away from this facility at approximately 2:45 pm that same day. She is described as a white female, brown hair, green eyes, 5’5”, 140 lbs. She was last seen wearing a pink spaghetti strap shirt and blue jeans.

It is unknown where Leila went, but she does have ties to the immediate Lindale area. If you have any information as to the whereabouts of Leila Outlaw-Williams, please call the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 566-6600.

Further, anyone who harbors a child and is criminally negligent about whether the child is younger than 18 years of age and has voluntarily left home without the consent of a parent or guardian, can be charged with Harboring a Runaway, a Class A Misdemeanor.