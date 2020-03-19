AUSTIN, Texas — Life is obviously very different when you are properly practicing social distancing to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The situation we find ourselves in right now can be a little stressful, and whether you want to reduce that stress or just want something productive to do, working out can definitely help.

Here are a few ways you can exercise while staying at home.

A lot of gyms have now turned to virtual classes. One of those is a local gym called Athletic Outcomes.

“Within the last few days we’ve just completely developed a whole new plan of doing all livestreaming classes,” said co-owner Brittaney Cook.

These classes aren’t free, but what makes them different is the instructors can see you.

“It’s a virtual class done through Zoom, so they can see us and we can see them, and we can make corrections with their forms and their movements,” said co-owner Pat Cook.

The other thing that sets these classes apart is you can see the other people doing the workout with you.

There are other gyms offering virtual programs in the Austin area.

The other options for at-home workouts include YouTube videos. There’s a lot to choose from on YouTube, old and new. Jump into Jane Fonda’s Workout, or work your core with 8 Minute Abs. If you just type in “at-home workout” into YouTube, it will give you pages and pages of options.

Of course, there are free apps for working out, like 8fit and Daily Yoga. 8fit will help track your nutrition, and keeps a calendar of your workouts. Daily Yoga provides a full schedule, and the workouts take less than 15 minutes.

Have another at-home workout recommendation? Send it to bflowers@kvue.com.

