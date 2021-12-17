Some Pantene, Herbal Essences spray products among new recall for cancer-causing ingredient

The dry shampoo and conditioner aerosol products in Friday's recall include brand names Pantene, Aussie, Herbal Essences and Waterless.

TEXAS, USA — Procter & Gamble has issued a recall for 32 aerosol dry conditioner spray and dry shampoo spray products under popular brand names that may contain a known cancer-causing agent, the company announced Friday. It's the latest recall involving products that may contain benzene.

The aerosol products in Friday's recall include brand names Pantene, Aussie, Herbal Essences and Waterless. A full list of the names, UPC codes and production codes can be found at this link. The production codes can be found on the bottom of the can.

They were distributed nationwide.

The company already issued a recall on Nov. 23 for some Old Spice and Secret aerosol spray antiperspirants and Old Spice Below Deck aerosol spray products.

Benzene is a known human carcinogen and exposure can be life threatening. However, Procter & Gamble said the amounts of benzene its testing found in the recalled products "would not be expected to cause adverse health consequences."

Procter & Gamble said it has not received any reports of health issues related to the recall.

"While benzene is not an ingredient in any of our products, our review showed that unexpected levels of benzene came from the propellant that sprays the product out of the can," Procter & Gamble said, adding it initiated a review after other companies issued similar recalls.