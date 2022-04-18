Summer camps in Tyler to start June 13

Both programs will start on June 13 and will go until August 5.

The Tyler Parks and Recreation Department are hosting the Glass Summer Camp and Summer Playground Program for children ages 6 through 12 this summer.

Both programs will start on June 13 and will go until August 5. The Summer Playground Program is free of charge and will be from 9 am to 1:30 pm. The Glass Summer Camp costs $200 per child and will be from 7:30 am to 5:30 pm.

There will be playground and camp leaders at each park location to help provide and guide the children attending the camp through the activities set for each day in the camps. Each day will have planned activities including sports; arts and crafts; water activities; and visits from local organizations.

Participants, regardless of program, will be able to go on field trips and swim at Fun Forest Pool. Each park location will provide a daily breakfast and lunch for each child. There are three locations within Tyler that will hold both summer camps, located at the following parks:

Glass Recreation Center, 501 W. 32nd St.

P.T. Cole Park, 1000 S. Vine St.

Emmett J. Scott, 1710 N. Confederate Ave.