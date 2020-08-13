Survey reveals more than one-third of Texas renters could miss August rent

According to a recent survey by the U.S. Census Bureau, 39% of Texans weren't sure they would be able to pay their August rent on time.

TYLER, Texas — COVID-19 is creating financial hardships for many families across the country. Regardless of the virus and unemployment numbers, people still have bills to pay.

A recent survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau showed an estimated one-third of renters across the country are expected to miss their August rent payment. In Texas that number is even higher, as 39% of renters responded they weren't sure they could afford to make rent this month.

"There's people unfortunately, who are unemployed. There's about 30 million Americans today that are getting some sort of supplemental income from the government,” Ryan Morfin, CEO of Wentworth Management Services, said.

Part of that reason, the end to the $600 a week unemployment benefits on July 31. The amount is now estimated to be $300 to $400 after a recent executive order signed by President Trump over the weekend.

"I think a lot of people were depending on that extra income to make, you know, their savings plus reducing their expenses to make the rent payments, and so they've been using that money for rent payments, but now that it's no longer there, we're going to start to see a lot of pressure built up for landlords,” Morfin said.

He says since businesses were also relying on the Cares Act, more layoffs may be coming soon.

If you find yourself unemployed, he says to first realize you're not alone.

Take a look at your budget and savings, and start cutting back on expenses.

Make sure to have an honest conversation with your landlord.

Cut back on food expenses.

Prioritize your internet, phone and car bills, because most of online recruiting for jobs today is digital.

"Landlords depending on what kind of debt they have, they may or may not work with you," Morfin said.

If you can't come to an agreement or aren't able to keep up with a payment plan, rental assistance is available in Texas.