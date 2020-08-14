Teachers ask parents to teach kids how to open lunch items, Tyler parent explains what works

East Texas students are heading back to school. A social media post from teachers asks parents to think twice when packing school lunches.

TYLER, Texas — It's back to school time for kids across East Texas. If you're sending your child to school in-person, then that means they're eating lunch there too.

Hannah Johnson, a mom of six in Tyler, came across a post circling on social media.

"It was just going around, like Facebook, some of the elementary teachers, I know were sharing the link and it's just something you don't think about right now," Johnson said.

The post shared by teachers asked parents to keep their kids school lunches in mind, and have the young ones practice opening items by themselves.

"The little crackers and stuff, they can't really open those on their own," Johnson said.

Johnson says just like the social media post explained, her six-year-old daughter struggles to open common lunch box stuffed items such as chips, fruit and water bottles.

"Ziploc bags and more Ziploc bags and more Ziploc bags because that's really easy for the kids to just pull open and stuff like that," she said.

Johnson has found Ziploc bags work best. Flip top water bottles and twist off snacks are also some of the recommended items by teachers. All of it to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

East Texas Schools and fall lunches

Grace Community School has chosen the option of prepackaged lunches.

Nacogdoches ISD says they'll place extra emphasis on cleaning and wiping down tables.

"Particularly in the middle school and high schools where students come and go," Les Linebarger, Executive Director of Communications and Community Engagement at Nacogdoches ISD, said.

Tyler ISD is looking at contactless payment options.

All Saints Episcopal School is spreading out their lunch schedule, with some students eating outside and others eating in the classroom.

Even with school districts working to stop the spread of the virus, students may still raise their hand to ask for help from teachers, so Johnson says think ahead.

"You know, I have my kids always come to me and say mom can you start this orange for me," Johnson said. "So just remembering that if your kids are asking you, they're asking their teachers also."