Texas reaches new employment high of nearly 13M jobs

TYLER, Texas — The Texas labor market reported an employment high of 12,998,200 nonagricultural jobs in November, surpassing its pre-pandemic employment high of 12,970,000 jobs in February 2020, according to new data from the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC).

Texas reported 75,100 nonagricultural jobs were added in November and an unemployment rate of 5.2%. Since November 2020, Texas has added 698,700 jobs, the TWC reported.

"Texas continues to reach unprecedented milestones thanks to our unwavering commitment to economic freedom and our young, skilled, growing, and diverse workforce,” Gov. Greg Abbott said. "By reaching nearly 13 million jobs last month, Texas has surpassed our pre-pandemic employment levels – a remarkable achievement and a testament to our welcoming business climate and strong workforce."

“Reaching this milestone for job creation in Texas shows the strength of our economy,” TWC Chair Bryan Daniel said, highlighting the agency’s many resources available to help employers and job seekers.

TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson added, “Texas continues to be the top destination to do business, and the record-setting job growth we’ve seen month after month shows employers are committed to growing their footprint.”