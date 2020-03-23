WHITEHOUSE, Texas —

Nurses and doctors across the country are working harder than ever as COVID-19 continues to make its impact on lives.

As businesses are also being affected, Sarah Feder, the owner of Daily Fix Nutrition in Whitehouse decided to use her resources where she could. Her business serves everything from healthy meal replacements, shakes and energizing teas to protein coffee and more.

On March 17, The Daily Fix Nutrition Facebook page posted about delivering and donating to support local healthcare workers.

"You know, I’ve had a couple of business owners come up to me and say, how are y'all doing,” Feder said. “Has it hit you hard? and i'm like, no, like, it really hasn't because we figured out ways to give back and still be able to make sure that our businesses is going and, you know, while doing something great for other people."

The first deliveries went out to UT Health in Tyler on March 19.

"In order to be able to fuel the nurses or any other local heroes really, that are supporting during this time,” Feder said. “Even before all of this was happening, it's easy to forget about those that are serving every single day to help save other people's lives, and now, you know, the spotlight is really on them and all that they're doing, but they really do that every single day."

Within the first week her business reached more than 500 dollars in donations from the community.

The Daily Fix Nutrition plans on continuing their efforts into next week. Feder is asking people to donate directly to her venmo account, @sayfeddd.

There are sister locations in East Texas, such as Enlighten Nutrition, Faithfit Nutrition, and Inspire Nutrition are also participating.

