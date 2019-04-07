TYLER, Texas — Going on vacation is something to look forward to. However, leaving your home unattended can make your home a target.

Burglars are always looking for their next strike. Don Martin with the Tyler Police Department says if you plan on going out of town, have someone watch your property.

"If you got a neighbor that you’re close to. Certainly, contact your neighbors," Martin said. "Say 'hey we’re going out of town for the day the weekend, or we’re going on extended vacation, we’d appreciate if you watch around our house,' because neighbors know what cars belong and don’t belong at houses. If you don’t have a neighbor your close to then a relative in town."

Here are a few safety tips:

Always remember to lock all your doors and windows

Have someone pick up your mail and newspaper

Don't post on social media that you are away

Get a security system or cameras

Martin also advises leaving some lights, a tv, and/or a radio to make it seem like someone is home. He also says to take videos of your most valuable items.

"Record your items, because if you were to be victim of a burglary and you're going to need it for a police report," Martin said. You're going to need it for insurance record all the expensive items around your house."

Martin says burglars usually look for weapons, credit cards, money, and jewelry. He suggests getting a gun safe for any weapons you may have, or rent a safe deposit box.

