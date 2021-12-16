TJC Law Enforcement Academy holds graduation for 34th peace officer class

"You’ve got nine great young men and women today who are going to serve our community," said TJC Law Enforcement Academy Director Doyle Lynch.

TYLER, Texas — Tyler Junior College recently held a graduation ceremony for nine cadets who completed its 34th Basic Peace Officer Class.

The ceremony was at the Liberty Hall in downtown Tyler.

The graduates completed 21 weeks of training, which included driving exercises and firearms.

Doyle Lynch, director of the TJC Law Enforcement Academy, said the graduates are committed to helping their communities.

“It’s a challenge today in our communities, and they took the challenge, accepted it and excelled at it. And you’ve got nine great young men and women today who are going to serve our community," Lynch said.

Class valedictorian was Connor Wallace of Longview Police Department, and Top Gun was Taylor Sipes of Tyler Police Department.

The graduates are headed to several East Texas law enforcement agencies.

Graduates and their departments are:

TJC Police Department

• Jon Carlos Garcia

Tyler Police Department

• Taylor Sipes

Smith County Sheriff’s Office

• Charles Barney

• Maryna Rodriguez

Jacksonville Police Department

• Christopher Blas

Kilgore Police Department

• Mateo De La Cruz

Longview Police Department

• Braylee Duncan

• William Frerichs