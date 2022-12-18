Triple fatality car crash in Lufkin leaves community heartbroken

A series of bad decisions led to unthinkable pain for several families Saturday morning. Police are investigating a car crash that killed three people.

LUFKIN, Texas — Three people pronounced dead at the scene after a car crash in Lufkin around midnight Saturday morning.

There were six passengers in the car. Officers say none of them were wearing a seatbelt. Two other passengers were flown to a hospital, while one was treated and released. The suspect was treated and then booked into jail.

"Absolutely tragic for all of the parties involved, including the driver. His life is forever changed now" said, Sharon Kruk from the Coalition.

Lufkin police say the driver was a 17-year-old boy. He has been arrested for three counts of intoxication manslaughter and could face other charges, too.

'It's a very busy road, especially for the weekend." said, LaDonia Thompson, the assistant manager at Cotton Patch Café in Lufkin.

They believe he made a sudden lane change in front of the Cotton Patch Café and was rear-ended by another vehicle.

Thompson says drivers often make it a dangerous stretch of road.