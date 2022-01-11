Prayer vigil scheduled for hospitalized Troup ISD student

JaQuan Lacy suffered a seizure October 26 that sent him to a Tyler emergency room. After transferring to a Dallas hospital, doctors found an infection in his brain.

TROUP, Texas — A Troup ISD student is at a Dallas hospital after suffering a seizure on October 26.

Community members are planning to have a prayer vigil for the teen, JaQuan Lacy and his family.

According to the family's pastor Preston Lindsey, JaQuan suffered a seizure after returning home from school.

Lindsey said the teen suffered a sinus infection a couple weeks ago and never got better.

"He went back to the doctor again and it had kind of moved up into his eyes and it was swollen a little bit," Lindsey said

After the seizure, an ambulance carried away JaQuan to a Tyler emergency room. From there, the teen was later transported to a children's hospital in Dallas.

"They have discovered that the infection has moved up into his brain and was affecting a lot of pressure on his brain," Lindsey said

Lacy underwent surgery.

Lindsey said the teen's mother is only asking for one thing.

"She said prayers are number one need," Lindsey said.

The community is planning a prayer vigil on Wednesday, November 2 at 6:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Troup.

When one of Lacy's friend's mother, Nicole Johnson, heard the news, she knew she wanted to help support the family through their shared faith.

"Everybody's willing to pray. I mean, as soon as we posted it on Facebook, it had almost 300 shares," Johnson said. "People were really out there getting the word out and just praying.¨

This will be the second student the Troup community has come together for in tragedy as they lean on the power of prayer.

"We've already seen it with Cooper [Reid]," Johnson said. "We've already experienced what prayer can do, so we just knew we had to do this for JaQuan."

As they wait for more updates, they reflect on who JaQuan is.

"He is a very sweet boy," Johnson said. "All around good kid just very active (and) he likes basketball."

"Super nice guy, everybody loves JaQuan," Lindsey said.

Lindsey said the teen underwent surgery Tuesday.