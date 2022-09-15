Troup HS fishing team will honor Cooper Reid this weekend

This Saturday, at the first tournament of season the High School Bass Association will be accepting donations for the Reid family.

Example video title will go here for this video

TROUP, Texas — Cooper Reid has a passion for fishing. Reid is a member of the Troup High School fishing team. This Saturday, at the first tournament of the season the High School Bass Association will be doing something special in his honor.

"This weekend, they're having donation opportunities at nine different tournaments across the state, which is a tremendous help and support for the family," Chris Turner said.

And at Lake Palestine, the Troup fishing team will be holding a barbeque in honor of Cooper. 100% of those proceeds will go to the Reid family.

"Fishing family is a tight knit group. And so we've got a big, big group that we can lean on to help each other when something like this does happen," Tim Haugh said.