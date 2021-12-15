2 men indicted on murder charges in stabbing death of Kilgore lady

Calvin Anderson was booked Sept. 3 and Kendall Johnson was booked Sept. 4 into the Gregg County Jail where they remained Friday on $1 million bond each.

KILGORE, Texas — A Gregg County grand jury indicted two men in the September stabbing death of La’Shekia “Shekia” Shardae Kenney in Kilgore.

Kendall Damaal Johnson, 34, of Tyler and Calvin Marcellus Anderson, 32, of Henderson were indicted on murder charges Nov. 30.

Kenney, 35, was stabbed in front of her home Sept. 2. According to her obituary, Kenney died the following day.

Anderson was booked Sept. 3 and Johnson was booked Sept. 4 into the Gregg County Jail where they remained Friday on $1 million bond each. The men are set for arraignment Jan. 21 in the 124th District Court.

Kilgore police investigated the incident. According to the arrest warrant and criminal complaint, detectives responded to a homicide call at about 10:45 p.m. Sept. 2 in the 1400 block of Miles Boulevard.

Kenney was found lying “on the front porch with blood surrounding her head.” There was blood in the driveway leading toward the body. Kenney had multiple cuts and puncture wounds.