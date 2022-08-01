Tyler Animal Shelter offering free adoptions for all of August

All donations can be brought to the shelter located at 4218 Chandler Hwy. Donators can call the shelter for further details at (903) 535-0045.

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced in Nov. 2021.

The Tyler Animal Control and Shelter are offering free adoptions for the month of August for anyone who donates to the shelter.

In partnership with NBC's Clear the Shelters, Tyler Animal Shelter is waiving all adoption fees for both cats and dogs to anyone who brings in the following donations in August:

12 new towels

12 new fleece blankets

1 new dog house

All dog houses that are donated go right back into the community to help those who don't have proper shelters for their pets. All of the towels and blankets are used for the animals within the shelter.

The normal fee for adopting a dog is $120 and $80 for cats, but new owners won't have to pay that for a new furry friend for all 31 days in August from the Tyler Animal Shelter. All pets adopted come microchipped; vaccinated; and spayed or neutered.

All donations can be brought to the shelter located at 4218 Chandler Hwy. Donators can call the shelter for further details at (903) 535-0045.