Tyler boot camp offers workouts fit for moms

TYLER, Texas — FIT4MOM is exactly what it sounds like.
FIT4MOM is a community of moms throughout East Texas that come together for athletic training.
The classes start at 9:30 a.m., Monday through Friday with locations all over Tyler.
During the boot camp, all children stay in their strollers. The instructors are trained to keep them entertained while the mom's workout.
"It’s not just working out but making a great community of friends. People that I can call when my kids are sick or bring me food because I’m pregnant," Kierstin Deese said
If you are interested in joining, you can try a free class.
In addition, a GoFundMe account has been set up for one of the moms at FIT4MOM. The mom and her children were in a terrible accident involving a gasoline tanker. The child was unharmed but the mom is still recovering from critical injuries. Click here, if you would like to donate.