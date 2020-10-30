Tyler boot camp offers workouts fit for moms

No babysitter, no problem. A Tyler based boot camp is perfect for moms with little ones.

TYLER, Texas — FIT4MOM is exactly what it sounds like.

FIT4MOM is a community of moms throughout East Texas that come together for athletic training.

The classes start at 9:30 a.m., Monday through Friday with locations all over Tyler.

During the boot camp, all children stay in their strollers. The instructors are trained to keep them entertained while the mom's workout.

"It’s not just working out but making a great community of friends. People that I can call when my kids are sick or bring me food because I’m pregnant," Kierstin Deese said

If you are interested in joining, you can try a free class.