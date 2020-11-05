TYLER, Texas —

As June approaches, graduation ceremonies are getting closer for seniors across East Texas. A group of Tyler ISD alums are helping to capture it all with free photos for Tyler ISD high school seniors.

"Think about these seniors when they are grown,” Nancy Caraway, one of the organizers said. “When they have children and their kids are looking through their photo books. Oh, Mom, look at this. Oh, yeah, let me tell you what happened in the year 2020."

The photo sessions will take place on May 28, 29 and 30, but seniors can register now.

The group of Tyler ISD alums created a Facebook page called ‘A Year to Remember.’ Students can register for different time slots through google docs. Students must register through their school google account.

They recommend students arrive dressed in a cap and gown. They can also wear another outfit underneath for more photos.

“They may want to bring a number two and a zero,” Caraway said. “I would tell them to have their ideas in their head, and if they want any props, I would encourage them to bring them themselves."

They are in need of more photographers. They can be reached through their Facebook page or by calling, (903)-283-6383.

They are also accepting monetary donations.

