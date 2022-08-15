Tyler ISD students return to classes

School is back in session and the students are full of excitement.

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — School is back in session Monday for Tyler ISD. The kids lined up just outside of Rice Elementary in Tyler, ready to walk in through those doors for the first time this year and they were full of excitement.

It's important your kid gets a nutritious breakfast, give them a pep talk and double check their backpacks before getting to school.

For teachers and staff at Rice Elementary keeping their students safe is their first priority.

“We've been doing door checks, we're making sure that everything's secured. You cannot get into this building without a badge or without us letting you in.” said John Smiley, principal of Rice Elementary.