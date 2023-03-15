Dr. Aubrey Sharpe's lasting legacy in Tyler

Dr. Aubrey Sharpe, 78, was considered by many to be a pillar in the community.

TYLER, Texas — Family and loved ones of a major community figure and friend to many in Tyler are mourning after the loss of Dr. Aubrey D. Sharpe.

Aubrey, 78, was considered by many to be a pillar of Tyler. He was active with the Tyler Junior College, Tyler Chamber & Economic Development committees and other local nonprofit boards.

Our CBS19 Alan Kasper met with those closest to Aubrey, his family and friends, to find out more about the impact he left behind in the community.

William Sharpe shared some of his favorite memories of his brother.

"Already was the life of the party, always had something to say something to joke about and feel good about and party about," William said. "You knew he was in a room because he was going to come see you (and he wasn't) going to (let you) sit there alone without Aubrey coming over and talking to you. And a lot of wisdom...didn't have all the answers, but he had wisdom."

Aubrey's nephew Michael Sharpe said he was a very unique and loving man who was bigger than life.

"I'll always treasured the time that we had together," Michael said. "Aubrey was bigger than life. He dressed like it. He acted like it. But he singled you out and would make you feel like a person. And you were special to him."

Friend, Ron Boone said Aubrey had an impact on many people and the community of Tyler.

"He had the wit and the wisdom, the knowledge and people felt that he encouraged people and he lifted them up," Boone said. "Education was always his passion and he used that to create a legacy, not only for Tyler and this community, but also for Tyler Junior College, United Way, (and) the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce. There was never a crowd that Aubrey didn't fit into. He he just loved people."

Aubrey will be remembered as an important leader in Tyler, even more for his style Michael said.

"Aubrey was a class act already dressed to the nines. He would say it's all about accessories. And the man was always accessorized. He was always dressed to a tee," Michael said. "Then to be the man about town, which I know that was something is very special to him. It was so appropriate for him. He just enjoyed being with people and socializing with everyone."