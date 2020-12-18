Tyler Legacy football team delivers gifts to students at Clarkston Elementary

The Tyler Legacy football team delivered huge sacks full of presents straight from the North Pole for 15 students at Clarkston Elementary Thursday morning.

The elementary students were given a "Santa wish list" to fill out. On the list they were asked what they want, what they need, what they will wear and what they would like to read.

The notes were then placed on a tree inside the athletic facility at Tyler Legacy -- with photos of the elementary school students and their lists.

The football players then chose which child to adopt.

"I really looked at it and I was like I really want to help these people, make their day, and put a smile on their face," football player Reyad Mekakda said.

Mekakda adopted a little girl named Savannah. He said he was able to get her everything on her list effortlessly and was happy to see how thankful she was when he delivered the gifts.

"You can't explain it, it's like, it's so much happiness inside you and your heart just wants to like...it's crazy," he said.

Head football coach Joe Willis said this donation is giving the football players a life lesson on the real meaning behind the season.

"It's a great educational experience to understand that giving and serving other people is really at the heart of what we do, Willis said.

The gift exchange took place for about 45 minutes Thursday morning. The elementary school kids mingled with the players and exchanged elbow taps. The morning of joy ended with a big group photo, everyone wearing masks of course.