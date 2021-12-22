Tyler resident, Miss Texas Mallory Fuller reaches top 10 in Miss America contest

Fuller, who was named Miss Texas in June, competed among 50 other women vying for the Miss America title on Dec. 16 in Connecticut.

TYLER, Texas — After years of admiration and dedication to pageantry, Tyler resident and reigning Miss Texas Mallory Fuller placed in the top 10 at the 2022 Miss America competition and was recognized for her mental health awareness ideas.

Fuller, who was named Miss Texas in June, competed among 50 other women vying for the Miss America title on Dec. 16 in Connecticut. Miss Alaska Emma Broyles was crowned the winner, while Fuller represented Texas in the contest's top 10.

She called the achievement "a dream" on her Instagram account a day after the pageant. Broyles later called Fuller "incredible" and the "definition of grace."

"I know you will do incredible things and inspire others all around the world," Broyles commented.

In addition to reaching the milestone, Fuller was named the social impact pitch winner and awarded a $1,000 scholarship from IT Help, Inc. The pitch, which is a part of the competition, was named "Mallory’s Mission: Suicide Prevention."

Her pitch seeks to normalize conversations around suicide and provide education and prevention strategies, according to the Miss America website.