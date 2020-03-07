Tyler Transit to restart services to all routes July 6

Service hours will be Monday - Friday, from 6 a.m. - 8:15 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. - 6:15 p.m. Buses do not run on Sunday.

TYLER, Texas — On Monday, July 6, Tyler Transit will restart service to all five routes.

"We really ask that if they don't have to get out, that they limit those trips and use it for work and essential travel," Transit Director Leroy Sparrow said.

Tyler Transit will also run the Paratransit service during the same hours.

The first week is free for passengers.

Tyler Transit will begin charging regular fares for both services beginning Monday, July 13.

Fares are as follows:

Adult 12 and older: $1

Children age 6 to 11: $0.50

Children age 5 and under: Free

Medicare, Seniors (65 and older), and Persons with Disabilities: $0.50

For the safety of everyone aboard, operators do not carry change. Cash fares require exact change.

The city says Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines will be in place.

Recommended Protection While Riding

When riding the bus, Tyler Transit suggests riders follow guidelines from the CDC to reduce the exposure and spread of the coronavirus, including:

Keeping six feet away from other individuals (social distancing).

Avoid close contact with people who may be or are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home if you are sick or are having adverse symptoms.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipes.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.”

Face masks are also required for transportation.