Vertical construction begins on the Tyler Rose Complex

Construction of the Tyler Rose Complex, which is about a $28 million project, began after the demolition of Harvey Convention Center in August.

TYLER, Texas — Vertical construction began at the Tyler Rose Complex on Wednesday, something Deputy City Manager Stephanie Franklin called "an exciting day for the city of Tyler."

As Franklin spoke, the construction team worked to lift 35 foot tilt-walls that vary between 20,000 to 25,000 pounds with a 300-ton crane.

Construction of the Tyler Rose Complex, which is about a $28 million project, began after the demolition of Harvey Convention Center in August. There has been a lot of dirt work going on at the Tyler Rose Complex, but no vertical construction began until the tilt-walls came, Franklin said.

“This is the very first vertical wall going up,” said Kelly Norris, WRL General Contractors superintendent on the job. “It takes a long time on the ground, but once it starts going up it goes fast.”

Construction is on track, Norris said. By the end of January, the building will be up and the construction team can go inside to start framing the walls, Norris added.