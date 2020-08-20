Vet visits on the rise during COVID-19; Flint veterinarian warns of pet weight gain

Michael Dixon, veterinarian and owner of Flint Veterinarian Clinic, says since the pandemic began more and more people are bringing in their pets to his clinic.

FLINT, Texas — Many of us are spending more time with our pets during COVID-19. That may explain the recent rise in vet visits across the country.

“We just have to set appointments further down the road to meet the need,” Dixon said .

Due to COVID-19 guidelines his clinic has to limit how many visitors they see per day. Dixon says they have to schedule appointments two or three days in advance before an animal could come in later that day.

Part of the reason he says they’re seeing more demand, either people are worried their pet could have the virus, or their pet is acting differently.

“There have been some behavioral issues because the pets, the routine of the owners is much different,” Dixon said.

One of the most common reasons is something he calls COVID-pet 15.

"Fido may get something from the table while the folks eat something from the table, and I would tell you in our clinic, a vast majority of our pets have gained a little bit of weight during this virus,” Dixon said.

To prevent this, he says to try and keep feeding them the same portion of food as before.

Also avoid giving your pet human food, that could lead to a vet visit because of digestive issues.

"Not just weight problems, but we don't want to get a dog that gets diarrhea, gets vomiting, gets pancreatitis, that kind of thing,” Dixon said.

If your pet is already gaining weight, Dixon says you can take your dog out for a walk, but since a cat can't do the same, it's best to keep them on a restricted diet.

"It really becomes important for them because they are more prone to becoming diabetic, if they get too heavy. Dogs can get that way but cats in particular, it's easy for them inside to get too heavy and become diabetic,” Dixon said.