Victims identified in fatal shooting in Texarkana

Investigations are still ongoing; authorities need the public's help to bring justice to the victims and their families.

TEXARKANA, Texas — The two men who died in last night’s shooting at a West 13th Street apartment complex have been identified as Deangelo Handy and Rikolah Young, both 18, of Texarkana, Texas. Another gunshot victim, who is 17 years old, was initially transported to Wadley Regional Medical Center and subsequently airlifted to Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock for treatment. He is currently listed in critical condition.

At approximately 5:00 p.m. on Monday afternoon, officers responded after receiving a 9-1-1 call from someone saying he witnessed a man walking in the 1900 block of W. 13th Street bleeding from his mouth and nose. When the first officer arrived at the scene, he located the 17-year-old victim laying in the yard in front of one of the apartments, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Officers then found Handy and Young inside the apartment. Both had been shot, while officials say Handy was already deceased. Young was transported to Christus St. Michael Hospital, where he later died.

Detectives continue to investigate the case. A motive has yet to be established, and a suspect has not been identified at this point.