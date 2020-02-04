TYLER, Texas —

Telehealth appointments are being implemented at doctor’s offices across East Texas due to the COVID-19 crisis.

According to UT Health East Texas, the feature was added in late March as a ‘safe’ option for their patients during this pandemic.

“This is strictly an office visit, and our goal is to make sure that our patients are doing well and they have the best access to us,” Jessica Bracks, a Family Medicine Doctor at UT Health East Texas said. “Many patients aren't able to come into the office because of transportation because of the shelter in place mandate, but we still need to be able to make sure that they're doing well."

Telehealth appointments can be conducted either via FaceTime or talking over the phone with a provider.

“There are a few differences,” Dr. Bracks said. “The main difference is that there is no physical contact. So listening to the heart and lungs, it's kind of hard to do through Telemedicine. However, other things like visual symptoms, we can diagnose and advise you upon. Now, if you or the patient is able to describe what their symptoms are, for example, difficulty breathing or you feel like you’re wheezing or something like that, we can still garner what's going on based on that.”

Dr. Bracks says a common misconception is people don’t think medicine can be prescribed through telehealth services.

“We can do everything that is necessary to take care of our patients,” Dr. Bracks said. “If an emergency arises, or we think that during this office visit, there's a need for them to be seen urgently, we'll let them know and the normal processes will be in place for that.”

The difference between knowing when to see a provider through the phone versus in-person comes down to your symptoms. Dr. Bracks says if you have leg swelling or chest pain you need to be seen in person, but a cough or cold may be fine to evaluate through telehealth.

“One of the things you can actually do is call and ask one of the nurses to give you a phone call and give your symptoms,” Dr. Bracks said. “A lot of the issues that we're having is that people are so afraid to come in that the chronic disease symptoms they're not able to follow up on, whereas that's the kind of thing you need to come in for. Rather than avoiding the doctor's office, just give us a call and we can let you know whether you need to be seen.”

Telehealth appointments can be scheduled by calling 903-596-DOCS (3627) or visiting uthealtheasttexasdoctors.com.

Insurance will be billed as usual.

