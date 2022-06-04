WELLNESS WEDNESDAY: Bringing awareness to colon cancer

Know the importance of getting screenings to help prevent colon cancer.

TYLER, Texas — Colon cancer is the third most common cancer diagnosed in both men and women in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Annually there are 150,000 new cases and more than 50,000 deaths from the disease.

The CDC reports colorectal cancer screenings can find precancerous polyps so they can be removed before they turn into cancer.

"In this way, colorectal cancer is prevented," the CDC said. "Screening can also find colorectal cancer early, when treatment works best."

In the last six months, the recommended screening age changed from 50 to 45 for patients who have no family history or symptoms of colon cancer. However, if you are at high-risk, it's important to get screened as early as possible.

Because of COVID-19, national screening rates decreased by 3%. Experts emphasis the importance of getting screened to get that rate back up.