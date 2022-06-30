WELLNESS WEDNESDAY: Why stretching every day is beneficial

Stretch Zone in Tyler which is the only location in East Texas shows us how to incorporate stretching into our daily lives and the benefits it has.

TYLER, Texas — Stretch Zone started in 2004 and has 200 locations across the U.S., including in Tyler. It’s backed by former quarterback Drew Brees. They specialize in practitioner assisted stretching

They offer a complimentary session for your first time as they go through some range of motion assessments.

"(The) program consists of you know, coming in anywhere from one to three times per week, do that after a while, you know, then a lot of the work is done and you just go maintain after that," Trevor Jacobus, general manager of Stretch Zone in Tyler, said.

Typically, they do 30 minute sessions of thorough deep stretch.

Moving forward, they will create a customized stretch program based off your needs. He said the key to stretching is consistency.