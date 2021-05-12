WELLNESS WEDNESDAY: Distinguished Men's Motorcycle Ride to raise funds, awareness for men's health

The global ride is coming to East Texas for the first time! Motorcyclists are trading their leather jackets for a suits and ties to break stereotypes.

TYLER, Texas — When you think of a biker, a suit and tie may not be the first thing that comes to mind. But a global ride that's making its debut in East Texas is hoping to change that and raise awareness for men's health.

The Distinguished Gentleman's Ride is breaking stigmas and raising funds for men's health.

"The purpose for the ride is to raise awareness and raise funds for these two global initiatives," Pedro Tamez, Tyler Distinguished Gentleman's Ride organizer, said.

When Tamez heard of the ride he thought it would be great to join the group, but the closest one was in Dallas. So he's organizing the first-ever group in Tyler.

"What guy doesn't enjoy motorcycles? Either is looking at them and listening to them or hopping on one and riding on them, he said.

The motorcycle riders will ride peacefully through the streets of Tyler dressed in their dapper suits and ties. The ride is helping raise funds for men's mental health and prostate cancer research.

"Prostate cancer research has been extensive and ongoing now for a few decades, but there are still so many unanswered questions as far as how the disease develops in the first place," UT Health Urologist William Armstrong said.

Armstrong stressed the importance to get checked for prostate cancer since there are no clear warning signs.

"We feel that screening and awareness of screening and cancer risk are critical for patients," Armstrong said " One in eight men will get diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime. One in 40 men is likely to actually die of prostate cancer, and since this is a disease that often presents with no symptoms, surveillance and awareness are critical to early diagnosis and early management for those cancers that do need to be treated."

The ride will be held on May 23 and due to the ongoing pandemic, there are options if you do not feel comfortable riding with a crowd. The goal is to have fun and to raise funds to help the men in our lives

"We live in a part of the country that has awesome roads and just about any direction that we go through. so without having to go far we can get on a nice country road and take a long ride and relax and have fun," Tamez said. "It's something that is more than just a hobby it's therapeutic."

To sign up for the ride visit the Distinguished Gentleman's Ride website.