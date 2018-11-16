General Dentistry FAQ
- How can I make an appointment?
Click here and schedule your appointment
- How much does a screening cost?
Complimentary
- Do you offer a dental savings plan?
Yes
- Where is the office located?
Longview
- Do I need to be referred by a doctor?
No
- What payment options do you have available?
Cash, Credit Card, Insurance, Financing
Dental Implants FAQ
- What is a dental implant?
It’s more than just a replacement tooth! The implant itself is essentially a prosthesis that helps us to replace missing teeth. Made of titanium, this small fixture is implanted inside the jawbone. Once that is in place, a crown, fixed bridge, partial denture or even full denture is then able to be attached. The prosthesis then undergoes the process of integrating with the bone, at which time what’s known as an abutment is connected to the implant thereby allowing the artificial teeth to be attached.
- Who should get dental implants?
Are you missing several teeth? Just one tooth? All your teeth? Are some of them rotten or misshapen? If you answered “Yes” to one or more of those questions then you are someone who could benefit from a dental implant.
- What are the benefits of dental implants?
There’s no way to grow a new set of chompers once your “adult teeth” come in. Fortunately, Texas Sedation Dental & Implant Center can help you with the next best thing with dental implants. If you could benefit from having a new tooth (or teeth!), implants give you what you’d otherwise be missing. Now you can once more enjoy foods you love, smile as big and brightly as you’ve always wanted, and simply live life with the confidence that comes with having a perfect looking smile.
- Are there any downsides to dental implants?
As is expected when undergoing any sort of minimally invasive medical procedure, there exists the risk of infection as well as inflammation. Additionally, given the necessity of a bone upon which to graft the prosthesis, if no bone is present then it may be required for the patient to undergo gum and bone grafting procedures.
- How successful are dental implants and how long do they last?
As with so many things related to personal health, the answer can depend largely on how well each person takes care of themselves. With proper brushing and flossing, as well as keeping up with regularly scheduled in-office cleanings, dental implants can last the patient for decades and decades to come. Success rates for dental implants are remarkably high, with reported rates of success as high as 90 to 95 percent.
- Are dental implants at all like dentures? Will I ever need to take them out?
Dental implants aren’t really like dentures. You’ll never have to worry about messy adhesives or taking them out at night to clean them. In fact, you can’t take them out! Dental implants become a permanent addition to your mouth once they go in and you’ll clean them with brushing and flossing, just like you would your natural teeth.
Sedation FAQ
- What is dental sedation?
Whether administered orally or via IV, sedation medication allows patients to undergo dental procedures calmly and with minimal pain.
- Does sedation dentistry make you fall asleep?
The medication administered does not force the patient to go to sleep. Mostly it allows them to remain in a state of extreme relaxation while also retaining full consciousness. However, some patients choose to sleep while undergoing their procedure.
- Is sedation dentistry safe?
Given that the sedative is administered while the patient is conscious and does not force them into a state of unconsciousness, they will retain all their communicative facilities, as well as protective reflexes and ability to breathe. Should you need to communicate with the dentist while sedated, you will be able to do so.
- What are the possible side effects of dental sedation?
Undergoing oral or IV sedation can result in a sort of quasi-amnesia effect, leaving the patient with little to no memory at all of the procedure even happening. The sedation also allows patients to experience reduced soreness following the procedure.