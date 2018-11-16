What is a dental implant? It’s more than just a replacement tooth! The implant itself is essentially a prosthesis that helps us to replace missing teeth. Made of titanium, this small fixture is implanted inside the jawbone. Once that is in place, a crown, fixed bridge, partial denture or even full denture is then able to be attached. The prosthesis then undergoes the process of integrating with the bone, at which time what’s known as an abutment is connected to the implant thereby allowing the artificial teeth to be attached.

Who should get dental implants? Are you missing several teeth? Just one tooth? All your teeth? Are some of them rotten or misshapen? If you answered “Yes” to one or more of those questions then you are someone who could benefit from a dental implant.

What are the benefits of dental implants? There’s no way to grow a new set of chompers once your “adult teeth” come in. Fortunately, Texas Sedation Dental & Implant Center can help you with the next best thing with dental implants. If you could benefit from having a new tooth (or teeth!), implants give you what you’d otherwise be missing. Now you can once more enjoy foods you love, smile as big and brightly as you’ve always wanted, and simply live life with the confidence that comes with having a perfect looking smile.

Are there any downsides to dental implants? As is expected when undergoing any sort of minimally invasive medical procedure, there exists the risk of infection as well as inflammation. Additionally, given the necessity of a bone upon which to graft the prosthesis, if no bone is present then it may be required for the patient to undergo gum and bone grafting procedures.

How successful are dental implants and how long do they last? As with so many things related to personal health, the answer can depend largely on how well each person takes care of themselves. With proper brushing and flossing, as well as keeping up with regularly scheduled in-office cleanings, dental implants can last the patient for decades and decades to come. Success rates for dental implants are remarkably high, with reported rates of success as high as 90 to 95 percent.