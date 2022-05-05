Mental Health Awareness: Student athletes

The Whitehouse baseball and softball programs sat down to talk about the impact that sports have on mental health.

TYLER, Texas — May is Mental Health Awareness month and one of the most prominent topics in the media today is mental health surrounding athletes.

33% of all college students experience significant symptoms of depression, anxiety or other mental health conditions.

Among that group, 30% seek help. But of college athletes with mental health conditions, only 10% do.

These numbers are startling to the athletic community and often times athletes find themselves weak by getting help. The stigma surrounding mental health is stigmatized and many view it not important.

The main goal with drawing awareness to this is to eventually have everyone treat mental illness equivalent to physical.

Body image, stress of performing well, and injuries all take a toll on athletes leaving many feeling hopeless.

If you or someone you know has a mental illness, is struggling emotionally, or has concerns about their mental health, there are ways to get help.