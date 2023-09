The Maryland-based clinic caters to all who experience mental health issues.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TYLER, Texas — As the need for mental health care has surged, a specialized walk-in clinic in Maryland is serving as a model for other communities nationwide.

The clinic operates like an urgent care, but for mental health needs for all ages.

In today's Wellness Wednesday, Natalie Brand shows us how the model is helping thousands of patients find care exactly when they need it.