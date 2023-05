Experts say most people suffer because they don't know what they're experiencing is common and treatable.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TYLER, Texas — Wednesday, May 3, marks World Maternal Mental Health Day.

The goal is to raise awareness for mental health issues women experience during and after pregnancy.

Experts say most people suffer because they don't know what they're experiencing is common and treatable.

For Wellness Wednesday, CBS News' Danya Bacchus spoke to a mother who wants to reduce the stigma around maternal mental health.