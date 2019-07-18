TROUP, Texas — Infant botulism is a rare but potentially deadly disease. According to the Infant Botulism Treatment and Prevention Program, it is the most common form of human botulism in America. The program describes the disease as 'ingested spores of the bacterium Clostridium botulinum colonize and grow in the infant's large intestine and produce botulinum neurotoxin in it.'

When a child is getting in contact with the toxin, it takes a toll on their bodies. There are many symptoms that could be signs your child has infant botulism:

Constipation

Loss of appetite

Droopy eyes

Lethargy

Hardness of breathing

Dr. Richard Wallace an infectious disease expert at UT Health Science Center at Tyler says, “it produces paralysis, so the child is weak, they would have difficulty raising their arms, raising their legs moving about, and trouble breathing in a very shallow breath. Just anything that required muscular effort,” Wallace said. “So usually, concerns about the respiratory disease are the main things that bring them to medical attention. It's not an easy diagnosis to make, because it's so rare. Even quality physicians sometimes put other things before it.”

If the disease is diagnosed too late and your child cannot breathe well, Wallace says it could be deadly.

"Its potentially fatal, the muscles that by which you breathe, become so paralyzed. And if you don't have supportive breathing, then you simply die of not enough oxygen," Wallace explained. Now, if the child is really sick, they usually often go on a respirator, and they may be on the respirator for even several weeks until the toxin wears off. And they get the normal strength back.”

There have been about four confirmed cases of infant botulism in East Texas. Grandmother Sheila Santiago from Troup shares her experience to raise awareness to parents.

Her grandson Anthony's first month of life took a turn when he suddenly lost his appetite. Santiago says he always had stomach issues but not eating was out of the ordinary.

“I was honestly thinking he might be getting sick. The thing that kind of threw me off was most kids kind of gradually start to you know, start fading a little bit or whatever. What he did was he just completely stopped,” Santiago said. “I knew there was something going on, but it didn't know what was going on. It just seemed like he was okay one minute and then the next minute, he couldn't wake him. And it kept going back and forth.

Santiago says she would try holding a bottle in a different position to get him to eat, but it did not work. She then took him to the ER in Jacksonville. Stayed overnight for observation. He was tested for many things, and everything came back negative. Anthony's progressive became more lethargic as days past, then Santiago requested for him to be transported to Dallas.

After many observations and test, Anthony got tested for infant botulism and the results came back positive. During the progress, he was transferred to the ICU and was put on an oxygen tank, and needed a feeding tube. Eventually, he became paralyzed.

The medication used to treat infant botulism is called BabyBIG and is only available in California. Now Anthony is on the road to recovery. He has gained back his strength but still needs to be fed through a feeding tube.

Santiago says the most important thing is getting Anthony through it all. She wants parents with newborns and babies under one-years-old to be careful and aware of the symptoms before it is too late.

Elizabeth Ackley’s son Charlie also suffered from infant botulism and are also from Troup. In his case, he was diagnosed sooner than baby Anthony. Although he did not experience the same thing as Anthony, it was still terrifying.

Her goal is the same as Shelia’s, “If your child is exhibiting symptoms, and you take them to the ER and you are not happy with what the doctors saying and they release you and your child continues to get worse, take them back," Ackley said. "You have a mother's intuition for a reason you know your baby more than anyone else in this world. If you know there's something wrong, you do not give up, you keep fighting. You keep taking them to doctors until someone will listen to you.”

To know more about the disease, click here to see Dr. Wallace of UT Health answers questions on infant botulism.