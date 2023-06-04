Orange never looked so good!

HOUSTON — If your favorite Whataburger meal is a "No. 1 w/ chz," then you're going to want to start putting some money aside for the burger chain's new collection of swag and gear.

Whataburger has once again partnered with Academy to release their second exclusive Magellan Outdoors x Whataburger cobranded apparel and product line, and let's just say, orange never looked so good!

The collection includes just about everything you need for a perfect summer day, including:

Shirts

Shorts

Caps

Socks

Drinkware

Coolers

Bikes

Outdoor games with Whataburger designs

This gear is available online and in select Academy locations. It's also available at the online Whatastore.

“These two brands are a great fit. It’s been fun to work on a second campaign with Academy and their Magellan Outdoors retail line,” said Rich Scheffler, Whataburger executive vice president and chief marketing officer. “The result is an extensive lineup of apparel and products featuring exclusive Whataburger designs that will help take your family outing to a whole new level.”

And that's not all these two companies are offering. If Whataburger is your go-to destination for lunch, then there's a chance for you to win free food from the burger chain for a year. Click here for more details.