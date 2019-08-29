WINONA, Texas — Winona ISD is bringing an innovation bus also know as 'Wildcat on Wheels,' to its students for the 2019-2020 school year. The bus offers WiFi for students and their parents.

"We wanted to be able to go to those areas in our district where we knew students might be at a higher level of economically disadvantage status," Winona ISD Superintendent Cody Mize said. "Where we can help them and just kinda be that extension of the school for them."

Starting September 10, the bus will be available for members of the community every Tuesday night from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Each week the bus will be parked in different locations within the community, such as the local Dairy Queen and Carls’ Jr.

Two staff members, an elementary and secondary teacher will be on the bus.

"We're looking forward to seeing our parents and community, and build relationships with them while we're helping students increase achievements," Director of Federal Programs at Winona ISD, Heather Carnes, said.

Each month there's a different theme. The month of September is back to the basics.

Dairy Queen will be giving 150 free blizzards to the first 150 people that attend.

Winona ISD Innovations Bus for students

kytx

Inside the bus there will be a bar with computers, a couch, and a touch screen monitor.

Students will also have access to E-Books using Myon.

"It's an amazing electronic library with over 13,000 books," Winona ISD District Librarian Connie Greer said.

Through the devices, all members of the community will have access to books for free.

Inside Winona ISD Innovations Bus for students

kytx

Locations and Times:

Dairy Queen

September 10, 17, 24

November 5, 12, 19

February 4, 11, 18, 25

April 7, 14, 21

Carls' Jr.

October 1, 8, 15, 22, 29

December 3, 10, 17

January 14, 21, 28

March 3, 24, 31

RELATED: Winona ISD bus involved in accident

RELATED: Power outage in Winona ISD, local schools releasing students

RELATED: Winona ISD moves forward on plans to form school police department

RELATED: Winona ISD continues effort to establish police department.

RELATED: Winona ISD lifts "shelter in place" as danger passes