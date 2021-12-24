Local youth foundation gives children bikes for Christmas

The Daryl L. Davis Youth Foundation handed out more than 40 bikes to East Texas children.

TYLER, Texas — The sound of laughter, screams and wheels riding atop the pebbles at Tyler's Downtown Square could be heard on Christmas Eve.

More than 40 children received a brand new bicycle just in time for Christmas, thanks to the Daryl L. Davis Youth Foundation.

The children were ecstatic but the parents were even more appreciative of this gift.

Christmas is the only time the Daryl L. Davis Youth Foundation passes out bikes, but if a child is in need of a bike or anything else, the foundation will help in any way possible, Davis said.

“If they come to our ministry or organization, whatever they need we’ll do our best to try and get it for them,” he said. “We don’t want to turn any child down.”