TYLER, Texas — Amid the chaos of the coronavirus and being self quarantined, using Zoom and other video chat platforms have been on the rise.

Coming out of this is a seemingly new word that by now many have seen happen or had done to them; "Zoombombing".

At first it was just some accidental appearances by either someones pets or family in the background of their Zoom meeting, but it has now turned into a trend.

Family members are now trying to purposely "bomb" Zoom meetings by walking in the background and doing something crazy or silly.

