AAA Texas reports largest weekly gas price increase of 2023

COPPELL, Texas — The statewide gas price average in Texas is $3.39 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according a AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch report.

That price is 18 cents more than last week and is 41 cents less per gallon compared to this day last year.

Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $3.84 per gallon while drivers in San Angelo are paying the least at $3.22 per gallon.

The national average for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.71, which is 13 cents more when compared to this day last week and 59 cents less than the price per gallon at this same time last year.

Overall, gasoline inventories have decreased as demand for fuel remains strong during a busy summer travel season.

Excessive heat has also led to some oil refineries decreasing their production output. In addition, Saudi Arabia’s recent reduction in output is causing crude oil prices to rise.

“Increasing crude oil prices, decreasing gasoline inventories and strong demand for fuel thanks to a busy summer travel season are forcing retail gas prices even higher,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster.

AAA is advising people to take advantage of these tips to help you save a buck: