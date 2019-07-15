Ever since Rudolf and Frosty decided they needed a summer movie, too, we’ve been throwing around the term “Christmas in July” like it’s going out of style. Amazon, as it turns out, may have officially succeeded in making it a thing.

Amazon Prime Day has hit this time each year ever since 2015, and it has exploded since then. Sales now rival Black Friday and Cyber Monday figures. An estimated 82% of American households have Amazon Prime accounts, and are therefore able to cash in on the Prime Day deals. Last year, that translated into 100 million products sold.

Now, Amazon is tight-lipped as to what that means in dollars and cents, but IgnitionOne estimates that it was around $4 billion in sales. This year, they’re thinking it will be more than $6 billion.

However, it’s not just sales that jump for Prime Day. Returns see a huge jump, too. Adobe Analytics reports a 30% spike.

Impulse shopping FTW, amirite?!

