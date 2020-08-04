Fort Worth-based American Airlines announced Tuesday that any customer who has purchased plane tickets through September 30, 2020 will be able to change their ticket without penalty.

They can then keep the value of that ticket for future flights — as long as they travel by December 31, 2021.

All AAdvantage award tickets are included in that offer. Customers can also change their origin and destination cities.

Until now, American had only offered no-penalty changes for a small number of passengers and in a narrow window of time. This is a significant expansion.

If a flight gets canceled, passengers will receive a full refund.

Additionally, American is waiving change fees for customers who purchase new travel through May 31, 2020. Any ticket purchased from March 1 at 4:30 p.m. CST until May 31, 2020, at 11:59 p.m. CST will not incur change fees before travel.

United Airlines made a similar announcement Tuesday, saying that customers can make changes to, or cancel, any travel they have booked through the end of the year without fees if they change those travel plans before April 30.

