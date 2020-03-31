DEARBORN, Mich. — Michigan-based Carhartt said Tuesday, March 31 that it will start producing supplies for healthcare workers.

"The company is announcing today that it’s joining in the effort to supply the brave men and women working on the frontline with the gowns and masks they need to protect themselves," a statement read.

Carhartt plans to start producing 50,000 medical gowns on Monday, April 6 and 2.5 million masks on April 20.

“Serving and answering the call during times of need has always been an integral part of Carhartt’s history and it’s why consumers have trusted us to have their back for more than 130 years,” said Mark Valade, CEO at Carhartt. “We are humbled and honored to help all the essential workers serving and protecting us right now.”

The supplies will be produced at Carhartt's factories in Kentucky and Tennessee by employees who volunteered to continue working. The company will exercise social distancing by limiting the number of employees and increasing cleaning measures.

The workwear brand was established in 1889 and is headquartered in Dearborn. Carhartt has temporarily closed all of its stores and implemented rotating paid work schedules in its manufacturing and distribution facilities.

