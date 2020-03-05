Comcast’s net income slid in the first three months of the year as the coronavirus pandemic forced it to shut down its theme parks and its movies were kept out of shuttered theaters.

On the cable side, the biggest source of the company’s profits, Comcast lost 409,000 video customers, as cord-cutting accelerated, and added 477,000 internet customers.

The virus dented profit and revenue at the NBCUniversal arm, hurting the parks and movie business, and at Sky TV, internet and broadcasting unit in Europe.

